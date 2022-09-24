Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,857,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 194,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

