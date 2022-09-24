Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $831,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.9% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 61,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

