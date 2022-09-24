Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $176.57 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.11.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

