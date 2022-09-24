New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NJR opened at $42.77 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

