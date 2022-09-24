Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $486.90 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.66 and its 200-day moving average is $461.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

