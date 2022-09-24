McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

