Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 2,054 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $13,302,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.73 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $254.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

