PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $278.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

