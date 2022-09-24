Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,012 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 933,390 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.24 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.86%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

