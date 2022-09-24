Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

