Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 7,541 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,823,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,515,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,041,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

DFAI opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $30.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.