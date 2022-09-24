Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

