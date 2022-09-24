Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,619 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,248,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,717 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 989,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,919,000 after acquiring an additional 914,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

CHNG opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

