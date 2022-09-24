Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 46.5% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 116,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 59,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $244.62 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.76.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

