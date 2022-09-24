Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,178 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.