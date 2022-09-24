Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $135.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

