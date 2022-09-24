Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDMV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 602,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $325,000.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.