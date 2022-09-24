Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of IYE stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

