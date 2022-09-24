Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,201,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $48.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11.

