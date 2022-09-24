Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

