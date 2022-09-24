Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,746,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $468.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

