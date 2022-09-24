Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS:GSEW opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.