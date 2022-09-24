55,890 Shares in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 236.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 121,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF alerts:

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSP opened at $21.28 on Friday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.