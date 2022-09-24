Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 357,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

