Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

NYSE DHR opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.96. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.