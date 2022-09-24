Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,209 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

BX stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.