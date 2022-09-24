Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,141,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,981 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,333,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 252,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

