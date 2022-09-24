Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

