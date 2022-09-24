Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,487,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

NYSE RTX opened at $82.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

