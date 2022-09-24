Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.89 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

