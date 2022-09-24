Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $999,000 Position in BUILD Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BUILD Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIXGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

BUILD Bond Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BFIX opened at $22.93 on Friday. BUILD Bond Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BUILD Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIXGet Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BUILD Bond Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BUILD Bond Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.