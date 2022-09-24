Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $999,000 Position in BUILD Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BUILD Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

BUILD Bond Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BFIX opened at $22.93 on Friday. BUILD Bond Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

