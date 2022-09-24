iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.36 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

