Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

