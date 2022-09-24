Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MET opened at $61.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.