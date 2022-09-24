Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,849 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.39 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.