Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BFLY opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $957.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.