Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mesabi Trust worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,268,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Shares of MSB opened at $20.61 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSB. StockNews.com cut Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.