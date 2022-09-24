Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,895.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,840.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

RKT stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

