Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.61

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 9103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 363,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

