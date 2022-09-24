BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.