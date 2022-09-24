Amalgamated Bank Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $245,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.