Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.05. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.