Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,968 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paramount Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 441,003 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 321.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Paramount Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.