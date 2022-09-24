Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $19.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

