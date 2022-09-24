Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.42.

Shares of SPOT opened at $89.34 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

