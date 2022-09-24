Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New $43,000 Investment in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $9.91.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

