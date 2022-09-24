Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 985 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

