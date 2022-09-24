Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

