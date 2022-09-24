RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Financial Analysis

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for INVO Bioscience and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

INVO Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.15%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and RenovaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 3.15 -$6.66 million N/A N/A RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.08) -0.67

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -222.62% -165.97% -92.06% RenovaCare N/A -522.33% -229.20%

Summary

INVO Bioscience beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

