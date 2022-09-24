Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$33.32

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$21.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The firm has a market cap of C$14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

